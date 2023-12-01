Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Over 200 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl found in Beloit home

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man is accused of several felony drug charges Thursday after police discovered more than 200 grams of cocaine and over two dozen grams of fentanyl in a home, among other drugs.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team searched a home around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Middle Street, in Beloit. Officials reported finding 242 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 134 grams of crack cocaine and 40 grams of marijuana.

The 30-year-old Beloit man was arrested and accused of several charges:

  • Three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1-5 grams of cocaine
  • One count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine
  • One count of possession with intent to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl
  • Four counts of maintaining a vehicle/residence for drug trafficking

The man is set to make his initial appearance on Dec. 4, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Beloit Police Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department assisted in the search warrant execution.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

Downtown Madison Inc. released its 13th annual ‘State of Downtown Madison’ report on Thursday.
Downtown Madison foot traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels as shops decline
Protestors of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's bill to eliminate collective bargaining rights for...
Collective bargaining ban in Wisconsin under attack by unions after Supreme Court majority flips
Fontana Madison
Downtown Madison foot traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels as shops decline
After a tough couple of years, Downtown Madison is rebounding, with foot traffic far exceeding...
Downtown Madison foot traffic exceeds pre-pandemic levels as shops decline