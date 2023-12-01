Unknown cause in fire behind Madison Pick ‘n Save

(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters put out a fire behind a Madison Pick ‘n Save early Friday morning.

The Madison Fire Department says they reported to 2502 Shopko Dr. around 5:20 a.m. Friday.

A stack of pallets and plastic crates had caught fire behind a Pick ‘n Save, MFD said.

It only took crews 3 minutes from the time they arrived to control the fire and make sure no fire had spread to the building itself.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

