Wisconsin airports receive millions for improvements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin airports will see infrastructure improvements in coming years with $38 million in funding, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced.

The funding comes from FAA Airport Improvement Grants, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will go towards improving runways and taxiways, terminal upgrades, airport transit, roadways, and more.

Southern Wisconsin will see $8.1 million of the funding, with Dane Co. Regional Airport receiving $4.9 million.

“Our Wisconsin airports are vital to our economy and way of life, connecting our communities, empowering tourism, and driving our local economies,” Sen. Baldwin said. “Aging infrastructure can cause delays, jeopardize passenger safety, and negatively impact our economy and that is why I am thrilled to deliver this federal funding. These resources will help our airports across the state increase efficiency, improve safety, and ensure our airports can welcome new passengers for years to come.”

The funding comes after Wisconsin airports received $23.5 million from the federal Airport Improvement Program in September.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.