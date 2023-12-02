Badgers to square off with no. 3 Marquette for in-state showdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will take on no. 3 Marquette on Saturday at the Kohl Center at 11:30.

Wisconsin will be hosting a whiteout theme. Fans are encouraged to wear all-white.

The dress code is set for Saturday



❕WEAR WHITE❕ pic.twitter.com/5Qe0C4sDjk — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2023

The Golden Eagles are 6-1, with their best win coming as an upset over then-no. 1 Kansas in Honolulu.

The 5-2 Badgers have won their last four. Most recently, handing Western Illinois a loss at the Kohl Center.

For head coach Greg Gard, the in-state rivalry and the fanfare is good for basketball in America’s Dairyland.

“Late Saturday morning, the state of Wisconsin and basketball in our state is going to be on the national spotlight,” Gard said. “So, when you have two good teams and two good programs, I think that really helps promote the game in our state. It’s a really important game because it’s both of ours next one. And then, they’ll move onto whatever’s next as they go into the big east and we’ll jump into the Big Ten and keep moving forward. But yeah, I’m sure it will be a great environment here, as it always is.”

The Badgers and Golden Eagles play on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. Remember, wear white!

