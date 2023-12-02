Badgers to square off with no. 3 Marquette for in-state showdown

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will take on no. 3 Marquette on Saturday at the Kohl Center at 11:30.

Wisconsin will be hosting a whiteout theme. Fans are encouraged to wear all-white.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1, with their best win coming as an upset over then-no. 1 Kansas in Honolulu.

The 5-2 Badgers have won their last four. Most recently, handing Western Illinois a loss at the Kohl Center.

For head coach Greg Gard, the in-state rivalry and the fanfare is good for basketball in America’s Dairyland.

“Late Saturday morning, the state of Wisconsin and basketball in our state is going to be on the national spotlight,” Gard said. “So, when you have two good teams and two good programs, I think that really helps promote the game in our state. It’s a really important game because it’s both of ours next one. And then, they’ll move onto whatever’s next as they go into the big east and we’ll jump into the Big Ten and keep moving forward. But yeah, I’m sure it will be a great environment here, as it always is.”

The Badgers and Golden Eagles play on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. Remember, wear white!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

The badgers sweep the Hurricanes.
No. 3 Wisconsin sweeps Miami in second round of NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Hallman, Vakos, Wohler nabs Big Ten honors
FILE - Wisconsin's Braelon Allen celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an...
Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen will enter NFL draft
Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin
Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week as UW preps for NCAA Tourney