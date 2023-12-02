Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo man will spend the next 13 years in a state prison for trying to blow up a bar in Lyndon Station last year. A judge handed down the sentence on Friday in Juneau County Court.

Heath Fjorden was found guilty of Arson of a Building with Intent to Defraud, a class C felony. In a plea deal, all other charges were dropped and a jury trial scheduled for next month won’t happen.

Authorities say that around 1:30 a.m. on September 1, 2022, Fjorden set off an explosion in the basement of Beagle’s Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station. At the time of the explosion, Fjorden was working at the bar and in the process of buying it.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found evidence of arson including two gas cans in the basement of the bar as well as rags soaked with gasoline. Investigators say they also found bloody handprints that appeared to have been left by the arsonist. They also found a wig they believe could have been used to disguise the person responsible for the explosion.

According to the criminal complaint, employees at the bar were concerned that Fjorden may do something to the bar. The complaint alleges on August 31, the day before the explosion, fire chief Troy Madland contacted police chief Jeremy Bonikowske. Chief Madland said he received a complaint about the possibility of Fjorden “burning the building down.”

The criminal complaint says authorities found Fjorden around 4 p.m. on September 1 in Germantown Township. He had suffered considerable burns to his hands, arms, back, legs, and face. The burns on his hand and arms appeared to be the worst as he had “skin falling off”.

Fjorden denied being involved in the explosion and told authorities his injuries came from a grill fire at his home, according to the complaint.

