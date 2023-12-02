Dane Co. gov’t agencies will stop using Elon Musk’s X, citing hate speech

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – People who get news and updates on the platform formerly known as Twitter will not be seeing posts from the Dane Co. government much longer. County Executive Joe Parisi ordered departments to stop posting on X before the end of the year, citing recent reports about hate speech on the platform.

The directive was sent Tuesday in an email to county department heads. The agencies were told they needed to begin drawing back their use of X immediately but allowed them until Jan. 1, 2024, to stop using the platform. In the email, Parisi argued, “it’s important (a county government) lead by example and ensure the way we deliver services doesn’t inadvertently or unintentionally condone such behavior.”

Two of the county’s most prominent agencies opted not to wait until the end of the year to stop posting. In fact, they did not wait until the end of the week. On Friday, both the Dane Co. Regional Airport and Public Health Madison & Dane Co. posted they would stop using X that day and referred users to other platforms or the agencies’ respective websites. Neither post indicated a reason for the decision, and neither agency responded to replies asking them why.

While Parisi’s prohibition on X, which was purchased by Elon Musk last year, cited the controversy that has re-ignited over hate speech on the platform, the Dane Co. executive’s email also hints at changes to how the county approaches all its social media accounts. Noting research that finds the negative effects of social media on younger users, Parisi recommends officials review their social media practices with an eye toward “minimiz(ing) interruption” and only posting when doing so is the most effective way to reach people.

While those Dane Co. departments are public agencies and they are simply opting not to post to X, the company is seeing an even bigger flight from its platform: private companies’ ad dollars.

Walmart, the Walt Disney Co., IBM, NBCUniversal, and its parent company Comcast have all pulled their advertising from the site after a liberal advocacy group Media Matters issued a report showing their ads – as well as ones of other high-profile companies – next to material praising Nazis, according to the Associated Press. X sued the group, claiming its report was “manufactured” to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp,” the AP noted.

The announcement comes two days after Musk went on an expletive-ridden rant in an on-stage interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin about companies halting spending on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to antisemitic and other hateful material. Musk said advertisers pulling out are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.

“Don’t advertise,” Musk said.

Musk found himself criticized personally after a response on X backed an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The Anti-Defamation League and others have also accused the multi-billionaire of tolerating antisemitic messages on X ever since he bought it last year.

Last week, Musk visited Israel, where he met with President Isaac Herzog and toured a rural village that Hamas militants stormed in October with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They spoke broadly about the conflict, the protests it has generated, the Middle East and more but did not touch on antisemitism online. Netanyahu, who urged a rollback of such hatred in a September meeting with Musk, said he hoped the billionaire would be involved in building a better future. Musk replied, “I’d love to help.”

Herzog did confront Musk, saying that “the platforms you lead, unfortunately, have a huge reservoir of hatred, hatred of Jews and antisemitism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.