Guess the date Lake Mendota will freeze over

The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage of the new layer of ice while it lasts.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With colder temperatures comes a beloved Madison tradition- guessing the date Lake Mendota will freeze over. The Clean Lakes Alliance kicked off its Mendota Freeze Contest on Friday.

This is the twelfth year of guessing when the Madison lake will be covered with a layer of ice, with last year’s date being on Christmas Day.

The earliest the lake has ever frozen, on record, is Nov. 23, 1880, while the latest freeze date was on Jan. 30, 1932.

Weather watchers and ice experts of all ages are encouraged to pick the date they think the official freeze over will be. Those who pick correctly will be entered to win a $1,000 gift card, courtesy of Lands’ End.

You can make your guess on the Clean Lakes Alliance website. Those who want extra info before they make their guess can read freeze statistics, which can also be found on the organization’s site.

