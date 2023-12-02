Inflatable Santas take over Monroe Street

By Elizabeth Wadas, Tim Elliott and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re driving down the 2500 block of Monroe Street in Madison, you may notice Christmas has really blown up.

Saying Monroe Street is dressed in holiday style is not an overinflated description of the area- those passing through the neighborhood will notice tons of inflatable Santas. Neighbors Amanda DeVoss and Evan Jonovicheath are making sure every passerby knows Santa is always watching.

“I think it is a perfect mix of just silly and fun and for the season,” Jonovicheath said.

DeVoss said there have been a lot of positive interactions so far.

“In fact just before this interview we had a woman walking by and told us she loved what we were doing for the neighborhood,” DeVoss said.

DeVoss and Jonovicheath said the idea was hatched last year over a Hallmark movie night. They bought a couple of Santas and other neighbors joined in too.

“It started last year just as a couple of neighbors getting together and wanting to do something fun for the neighborhood and this year we are hoping to expand all the way through Monroe Street,” DeVoss said.

Inflatable Santas can be seen in yards, popping up behind bushes, plus the newest addition- a reindeer taking a much needed break from pulling the sleigh. The pair of neighbors aren’t done yet- hoping Santa’s big scene grows even bigger.

“We are welcome to anybody in the neighborhood and particularly those who live on Monroe Street,” DeVoss said. If they’re interested in putting up another Santa that would be awesome.”

DeVoss said they hope just seeing these inflatable Santas brings a smile to people’s faces.

