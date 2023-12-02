Janesville man accused of child pornography possession

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is accused of multiple child pornography possession charges after a home was searched on Thursday, the police department revealed.

The Janesville Police Department SWAT Team searched the home, on the 1300 block of MacArthur Drive, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In addition to evidence relating to the charges, police reported finding a gun under his pillow.

Authorities arrested the 44-year-old an and took him to the Rock County Jail. He is accused of five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.