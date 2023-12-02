Janesville man accused of child pornography possession

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is accused of multiple child pornography possession charges after a home was searched on Thursday, the police department revealed.

The Janesville Police Department SWAT Team searched the home, on the 1300 block of MacArthur Drive, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In addition to evidence relating to the charges, police reported finding a gun under his pillow.

Authorities arrested the 44-year-old an and took him to the Rock County Jail. He is accused of five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage...
Guess the date Lake Mendota will freeze over
Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice is retiring.
Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice retires
Waunakee legend Pat Rice has announced he is retiring from coaching football, a role he has...
Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice retires
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm