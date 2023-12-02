Middleton HS varsity wrestling coach resigns

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District confirmed the head varsity wrestling coach at the high school has voluntarily resigned.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The head varsity wrestling coach at Middleton High School has ‘voluntarily resigned’ but district officials said they cannot share more details regarding the separation.

In a statement, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District said it expects “coaches to uphold the honor and dignity of the profession and strive to set an example of the highest ethical and moral code.”

The district added it is “committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all our students” and it does not have any further information to provide at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Merrier Waunakee Christmas this weekend spreads holiday cheer while benefitting local businesses.
Merrier Waunakee Christmas this weekend
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District confirmed the head varsity wrestling coach at...
Middleton varsity wrestling coach resigns
MOPD squad camera snapshot of moments leading up to the end of the pursuit on County Rd MM in...
Monona PD: One arrested after chase Friday morning
Messy mix of rain and snow moves in overnight.
Rain/snowy mix moves in tonight