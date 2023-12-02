Middleton HS varsity wrestling coach resigns

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The head varsity wrestling coach at Middleton High School has ‘voluntarily resigned’ but district officials said they cannot share more details regarding the separation.

In a statement, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District said it expects “coaches to uphold the honor and dignity of the profession and strive to set an example of the highest ethical and moral code.”

The district added it is “committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all our students” and it does not have any further information to provide at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.