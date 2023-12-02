Monona PD: One arrested after chase Friday morning

MOPD squad camera snapshot of moments leading up to the end of the pursuit on County Rd MM in...
MOPD squad camera snapshot of moments leading up to the end of the pursuit on County Rd MM in Fitchburg.(MOPD)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in jail after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase early Friday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Monona Police Dept. (MOPD) was made aware of a vehicle that fled from Madison Police during an attempted traffic stop near Highway 51 and E. Washington Ave.

According to Monona Police, the vehicle dangerously sped through a red light at Hwy 51 and Pflaum Rd during the pursuit. Monona Police officers, who are also duly-sworn as Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputies, immediately attempted to stop the vehicle as it approached the City of Monona on County Rd MM.

The pursuit entered the areas of South Towne Dr and Moorland Rd before eventually traveling towards Rimrock/E. Badger Rd in the City of Fitchburg.

An assisting law enforcement agency successfully deployed a tire deflation device. MOPD was assisted by Madison Police along with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken into custody with no issues. He was determined to be legally intoxicated after being assessed by MOPD.

No injuries were reported. The 53-year-old male was booked into the Dane County Jail for the offenses of Felony Attempted Eluding, 3rd Offense OWI, and a Probation Violation.

