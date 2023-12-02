No. 3 Wisconsin sweeps Miami in second round of NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball swept Miami 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Field House on Friday.

After a close first set winning 25-23, the Badgers wins in sets two and three were emphatic, winning 25-15 and 25-17. Wisconsin trailed by as many as five in the first set before they rallied for the win.

A trio of Badgers finished with double digit kills. Anna Smrek had a game high 15 kills, Sarah Franklin had 13, and Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10.

Setter MJ Hammill had a season-high 26 assists and had 12 digs. This was her eighth double-double of the year.

Up next, the Wisconsin Badgers will take on Big Ten foe Penn State in the Sweet Sixteen. The Badgers bounced the Nittany Lions in the Sweet Sixteen of last year’s tournament.

