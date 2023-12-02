No. 3 Wisconsin sweeps Miami in second round of NCAA Tournament

No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball swept Miami 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Field House on Friday.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball swept Miami 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at the Field House on Friday.

After a close first set winning 25-23, the Badgers wins in sets two and three were emphatic, winning 25-15 and 25-17. Wisconsin trailed by as many as five in the first set before they rallied for the win.

A trio of Badgers finished with double digit kills. Anna Smrek had a game high 15 kills, Sarah Franklin had 13, and Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10.

Setter MJ Hammill had a season-high 26 assists and had 12 digs. This was her eighth double-double of the year.

Up next, the Wisconsin Badgers will take on Big Ten foe Penn State in the Sweet Sixteen. The Badgers bounced the Nittany Lions in the Sweet Sixteen of last year’s tournament.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’

Latest News

West became the second girl at La Follette to score 1,000 career points.
West hits 1k in Lancers' loss to Memorial
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Badgers to square off with no. 3 Marquette for in-state showdown
Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice is retiring.
Long-time Waunakee football coach Pat Rice retires
Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (12) looks to pass under pressure by Milwaukee Bucks' Malik Beasley...
Vucevic and White lead the way as Bulls beat Bucks 120-113 in OT