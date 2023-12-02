Our Second Storm Arrives Tonight

We’re looking to see widespread snow for everyone
We're looking at a total of 3 storms moving through by Tuesday
We're looking at a total of 3 storms moving through by Tuesday(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Rain quickly changes to snow late tonight
  • Heaviest snow for our northwest counties
  • Third and smaller storm for Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a cloudy and chilly day here across our area, and some of the snow that fell last night stayed with us today. The storm that moved through is now well east of here, but we are now watching for the arrival of our next storm.  This storm is expected to begin entering the southern part of our state just after midnight.  Temperatures will have dropped enough so that we’re looking at snow from the onset.

What’s Coming Up...

Snow will continue through noon on Sunday for many of us and snowfall totals are expected to be from 1/2″ to 1″ south and southeast of Dane, and 1-2″ to our west and northwest.  Some localized areas could receive over 2″.  There may not be much melting on Sunday since temperatures will be in the mid-30s and then dropping into Monday morning.

Monday will start partly cloudy, with highs reaching into the upper 30s. But as we progress through the day, our next storm system will be moving in from the west toward the evening.  This system will have a different trajectory from the rest, and will not have as much access to moisture.  So the snowfall totals for this storm are expected to be lower, likely less than 1/2″. The storm will be moving fairly quickly through our area, and by early Tuesday, the system will have moved east.

Looking Ahead...

For the rest of the week, we’re going to see drier weather and temperature slowly rising back into the lower 40s, to possibly the mid 40s.  But it is looking like the start of next weekend is going to be a bit with with our next storm system moving in.

