Rain/snowy mix moves in tonight

Few flurries this morning

Rain/snow after midnight

Minimal snow accumulation Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice dusting of snow fell yesterday evening for many of us, and that system is now moving out this morning. We’ll have a mainly quiet Saturday but our next weather-maker will move in later tonight.

This system will be a bit tricky, as temperatures across the region will be hovering just above or just below freezing. That means pinning down what type of precip each location is going to see makes it tough. Most of us can expect minimal snow accumulation, but some slippery spots on the roads Sunday morning with areas of dense fog developing.

What’s Coming Up...

A few flurries will linger early this morning before we’re cloudy and quiet through the rest of Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon.

That next system holds off until the late night hours, so any evening plans you have tonight should be in the clear. Rain and snow will begin to move in after midnight. Areas southeast of Dane County will likely see mainly rain, with a bit of snow eventually mixing in just before daybreak. Those north of Dane County will likely mostly see wet snow. Dane County will probably see a good mix of both rain and snow, switching to mainly snow around daybreak.

Any snow accumulation (which is most likely north of Madison) will be around an inch or less. If you’re on the roads early Sunday morning, you’ll want to watch for slick spots and areas of dense fog developing.

Precip will taper off through the morning, and Sunday afternoon should be cloudy and quiet.

Looking Ahead...

Through the rest of the week, temps will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll watch for another quick hit of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. This is your First Alert that there could be some slower traffic Tuesday morning if that snow sticks around. We’ll see more sunshine peeking through the clouds by Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.