Services held for former Waunakee football, wrestling star

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A visitation service was held Friday for former Waunakee football and wrestling star Reed Ryan at Blackhawk Church in Middleton.

A funeral service for Ryan will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Ryan was a senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he was a defensive lineman. According to his obituary, Ryan went into cardiac arrest after a Nov. 21 workout in the weight room and died Tuesday night from the event. The cardiac arrest was due to an undetected genetic heart condition. He was 22 years old.

Ryan graduated from Waunakee High School in 2019. He accepted a full scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University before transferring this year to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Ryan was a three year varsity starter for Waunakee Football and played on the 2017 team that won the WIAA Division 2 State Championship. (NBC15)

In a Facebook post, the Waunakee Warriors Football page shared the program is “deeply saddened and heartbroken” by Ryan’s passing. In football, Ryan was a three year varsity starter and played on the 2017 team that won the WIAA Division 2 State Championship. In 2018, during his senior year, Ryan was named football team captain.

The post also remembers Ryan as a “hero” commending his gift of organ donation that will help save lives.

His high school athletic career also found success on the wrestling mat. The Waunakee Wrestling team also shared its own memories of Ryan in a social media post calling his presence in the wrestling program as “source of inspiration and joy for all of those that knew him.”

Reed Ryan (UMD Athletics)

The statement goes on to recall his “resilience, passion, and unwavering determination” to athletics. As a Warrior Wrestler, Ryan finished as the 2019 WIAA State Runner-up as well as the 2019 and 2018 WIAA Sectional Champion.

The University of Minnesota Duluth football team released a statement, calling Ryan a ‘bulldog through and through’.

Head Coach Curt Wiese applauded Ryan for bringing out the best in others with his “positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him,” the statement read.

Wiese went on to share that Ryan will be “greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.”

His former Bison teammates at North Dakota State University also shared a tribute on social media in a post remembering Ryan as the “ultimate teammate, a constant source of joy, a genuine selfless spirit, and a beloved friend.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a scholarship in his honor.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.