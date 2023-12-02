‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For over eight decades a family has owned a farm located off of Mineral Point Road, their journey now coming to an end.

Randy and LaVerne Theis own their family’s decades-old farm, but have no one to inherit it.

“No, it hasn’t been easy. It’s just kind of sad that, that, you know, there’s no family to take it over, and it’s just one of those things,” Randy Theis said.

Originally purchased in 1939, the brothers began helping their father on his farm at a young age, eventually fully taking over operations.

Theis farm
Theis farm(WMTV)

“We used to have dairy cattle here many years ago. So, there was always work to do on the farm. Probably 12 years old and then on and started driving equipment... yeah, it, it gets in your blood.”

Fifty years later, Randy and his brother are getting older and agriculture is changing.

“Well, especially in this area, you can tell on the traffic here and we’re actually the last active farm all the way till the town of Cross Plains,” he said. “It happens a lot in agriculture nowadays. And I still enjoy it and I’ve got friends that farm that if I get real bored, I can help them.”

The Theis’s and their equipment are retiring, but their family’s foundation will remain.

“I don’t think the rest of the family will sell on this immediately. I mean, I get some calls from real estate people, ‘Hey, are you selling the land?’ And that’s not the case. We do have some partials for sale on another property, but not right here,” Randy said.

The Theis brothers are auctioning off their farm equipment through Thursday.

