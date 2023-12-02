West hits 1k in Lancers' loss to Memorial
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - La Follette senior Alayna West had 22 points in La Follette’s 69-65 loss to Memorial.
West scored her 1,000th point in the loss.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dodgeville 53, Lancaster 50, OT
Janesville Craig 52, Sun Prairie West 45
Madison Memorial 69, La Follette 65
Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 52
Verona 78, Janesville Parker 22
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 69, Madison Country Day 34
Belleville 66, Cuba City 58
Beloit Memorial 81, Milw. Washington 24
Edgerton 83, Evansville 39
Edgewood 76, Portage 59
Elkhorn Area 77, Monroe 68
Fall River 63, Pardeeville 61
McFarland 75, Sauk Prairie 61
Milwaukee Science 101, Columbus 34
Mineral Point 73, New Glarus 49
Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 50
Potosi 78, Lancaster 44
Stoughton 74, Reedsburg Area 40
Wisconsin Dells 65, Ripon 38
