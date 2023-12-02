West hits 1k in Lancers' loss to Memorial

West became the second girl at La Follette to score 1,000 career points.
West became the second girl at La Follette to score 1,000 career points.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - La Follette senior Alayna West had 22 points in La Follette’s 69-65 loss to Memorial.

West scored her 1,000th point in the loss.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Dodgeville 53, Lancaster 50, OT

Janesville Craig 52, Sun Prairie West 45

Madison Memorial 69, La Follette 65

Platteville 63, Prairie du Chien 52

Verona 78, Janesville Parker 22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 69, Madison Country Day 34

Belleville 66, Cuba City 58

Beloit Memorial 81, Milw. Washington 24

Edgerton 83, Evansville 39

Edgewood 76, Portage 59

Elkhorn Area 77, Monroe 68

Fall River 63, Pardeeville 61

McFarland 75, Sauk Prairie 61

Milwaukee Science 101, Columbus 34

Mineral Point 73, New Glarus 49

Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 50

Potosi 78, Lancaster 44

Stoughton 74, Reedsburg Area 40

Wisconsin Dells 65, Ripon 38

