Wisconsin Capitol Holiday Tree lit for the season

A large crowd gathered to see the holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large crowd gathered to see the holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol.

The UW-Madison Madhatters serenaded the crowd before Gov. Tony Evers gave instructions on how to turn on the lights. Visiting students were on hand to see how we celebrate the holiday season in America.

“We thought it would be really fun to experience that holiday tradition, and it was that full American experience, obviously in a very pretty Capitol like this,” Helen said.

Helen said Christmas is her favorite holiday because of families getting together and people focusing on the great things they have. She will return home for the holidays.

This year’s holiday tree theme is 175 years of Wisconsinites.

The tree was placed in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Nov. 17, after it was delivered from Rhinelander. Believe it or not- the 30-foot balsam fir is only 18 years old. It was planted as a memorial to northern Wisconsin community leader Frank Magnus.

