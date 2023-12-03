Another Chance Of Snow

Winter Like Start To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekend wraps up on a gloomy note after some light snow over the weekend. Unfortunately, the pattern supports more of the same early this week. We are keeping an eye on a weak system Monday night that will bring a quick covering of snow and continued cloud cover. After that, a huge pattern change arrives for the middle and end of the week. This will bring unseasonably warm temperatures and sunshine followed by late week rain chances.

What’s Coming Up...

Mainly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog developing. Lows into the upper 20s with a light northerly wind 3-5 mph. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs getting back to the upper 30s. Light westerly winds 3-5 mph. Cloudy skies Monday night with light snow developing. Snow totals of an inch or less likely by early Tuesday. Early lows around 30, climbing after midnight. Early snow showers Tuesday giving way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs into the upper 30s. Clouds slowly depart Tuesday night with lows into the middle 20s.

Looking Ahead...

Calmer weather Wednesday as we try and kick the clouds. Highs remain into the upper 30s. Clear Wednesday night with lows around freezing. Sunshine and warm conditions arrive Thursday with highs around 50 degrees. These warm conditions will stick around to end the week and kick off the weekend. There will be a system nearby that could bring some light shower activity Friday night through Saturday, although the track needs to be ironed down. More seasonable conditions return heading into the next week.

