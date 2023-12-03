Drink for a cause in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Beloit restaurants is making your drink charitable this holiday season with Cocktails for a Cause.

Through the month of December, seven Beloit restaurants will offer specialty cocktails with Tito’s Vodka. $1 of every purchase will go towards the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

The restaurants that will be joining are:

Beloit Club Bessie’s Diner in JVL Airport Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint Truk’t Velvet Buffalo The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin

For more information, visit the restaurants’ social media pages.

