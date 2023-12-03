Drink for a cause in Beloit
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Beloit restaurants is making your drink charitable this holiday season with Cocktails for a Cause.
Through the month of December, seven Beloit restaurants will offer specialty cocktails with Tito’s Vodka. $1 of every purchase will go towards the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
The restaurants that will be joining are:
- Beloit Club
- Bessie’s Diner in JVL Airport
- Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
- Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
- Truk’t
- Velvet Buffalo
- The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
For more information, visit the restaurants’ social media pages.
