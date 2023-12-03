Former MMSD superintendent dies at 72

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former four-year Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent died on his 72nd birthday Tuesday.

Daniel Nerad served as School Superintendent for MMSD from 2008 until 2012, according to his obituary. Before that, he was a superintendent in Green Bay for seven years. He also worked in Birmingham, Michigan after MMSD.

Nerad died on Tuesday from interstitial lung disease, his obituary states. Tuesday was also his 72nd birthday.

Nerad was born in Marinette, grew up in Kenosha, studied at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, then transferred to UW-Madison, where he got a bachelors and masters in Social Work.

He then began working as a school social worker in Green Bay until he became superintendent in 2008. During this time, he earned a doctorate from Cardinal Stritch University.

Nerad had two children and two grandchildren.

A public memorial service is set for summer of 2024, and Nerad’s family invites everyone who knew him. If interested in attending or if you want to send memories, contact danneradmemorial@gmail.com. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be sent to foundations for the school districts Nerad worked for.

