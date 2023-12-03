Girl Scouts from across Wis. gather at conservation-themed expo

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not Girl Scout Cookies season, but members of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland are still hard at work making an impact his holiday season.

Instead of distributing cookies, the scouts spent Saturday learning about conservation, chosen as the theme of their ‘Inspiration Expo.’

“We’re doing stations and we’re writing cards to seniors, we’re helping with the environment and also giving things to people who need them,” girls scouts with Troop 7333 said.

Director of Education Nick Harnish says the expo stems from the girl scout’s national movement ‘Girl Scouts Give Back.’ The initiative offers the scouts different opportunities to serve others and demonstrate kindness, eventually earning a patch.

“So, we’re working with local community organizations focusing on conservation and giving back to the girl scout community,” he said. “We have over 100 and 50 girl scouts here today ranging anywhere from kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade with a few high schoolers.”

From learning about plants and seeds... to animal shelters... Harnish says the girls brought a lot of energy on Saturday.

“Super powerful, it really is you know. It’s why we’re here, that’s why we do what we do, is just seeing the girl scouts smile, see them learning.” It really empowers me as a director of education to keep going with what we’re doing.”

After a full day of learning, scouts with Troop 7333 have a message for you-

“Adopt animals. Yeah! Adopt animals!”

Local organizations at Saturday’s event included United Way Dane County, NAMI Dane County, Marine Corps/Toys for Tots, WI Forrest Friends, Lussier Heritage Center, Cedarhurst, Dane Co. Humane Society and 350 Wisconsin, according to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

We're looking at a total of 3 storms moving through by Tuesday
Our Second Storm Arrives Tonight
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
The Dane County Regional Airport announced it would leave X, the social media platform...
Dane Co. gov’t agencies will stop using Elon Musk’s X, citing hate speech
Over 1,100 registrants took their photos with Santa this year at the Madison Children's Museum.
“Representation Matters:” photos with Black Santa event has record-breaking year