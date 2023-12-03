Girl Scouts from across Wis. gather at conservation-themed expo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not Girl Scout Cookies season, but members of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland are still hard at work making an impact his holiday season.

Instead of distributing cookies, the scouts spent Saturday learning about conservation, chosen as the theme of their ‘Inspiration Expo.’

“We’re doing stations and we’re writing cards to seniors, we’re helping with the environment and also giving things to people who need them,” girls scouts with Troop 7333 said.

Director of Education Nick Harnish says the expo stems from the girl scout’s national movement ‘Girl Scouts Give Back.’ The initiative offers the scouts different opportunities to serve others and demonstrate kindness, eventually earning a patch.

“So, we’re working with local community organizations focusing on conservation and giving back to the girl scout community,” he said. “We have over 100 and 50 girl scouts here today ranging anywhere from kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade with a few high schoolers.”

From learning about plants and seeds... to animal shelters... Harnish says the girls brought a lot of energy on Saturday.

“Super powerful, it really is you know. It’s why we’re here, that’s why we do what we do, is just seeing the girl scouts smile, see them learning.” It really empowers me as a director of education to keep going with what we’re doing.”

After a full day of learning, scouts with Troop 7333 have a message for you-

“Adopt animals. Yeah! Adopt animals!”

Local organizations at Saturday’s event included United Way Dane County, NAMI Dane County, Marine Corps/Toys for Tots, WI Forrest Friends, Lussier Heritage Center, Cedarhurst, Dane Co. Humane Society and 350 Wisconsin, according to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland.

