Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale offers new gear, gear maintenance

The annual Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale began at 8 a.m. Sunday, with lots of gently used winter gear for sale at a discount.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of winter enthusiasts are flocking to the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Union South Sunday.

The sale also offers a variety of maintenance resources, including ski and snowboard waxing and sharpening.

All of the money from the sale benefits Hoofers’ Nordic, Alpine, and Freestyle teams. Event director Claire Steidinger says skiing is a great way to enjoy the season.

“The best part about the winter season is skiing, because it makes being out in the cold a little bit more enjoyable,” Steidinger said. “So having the right gear, the right fitted gear, stuff you enjoy wearing, stuff you enjoy using, it does [matter].”

The sale runs Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

