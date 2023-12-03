Icy & foggy travel this morning

Rain/snow mix wraps up around noon

Another hit of snow Monday night

Much warmer by Thu & Fri

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to a messy system this morning, with snow for some and rain for others. The freeze line has set up a bit farther east: through Jefferson and Rock counties where they’ve been getting mostly rain overnight. As temperatures drop a few degrees around daybreak, we’ll see all of southern Wisconsin briefly switch to snow as this system moves out.

Watch for icy spots on untreated roads or sidewalks this morning. We’ll also watch for areas of fog to develop which will add another factor to travel early in the day. If you’re headed up to Green Bay for the game, you’ll likely encounter some snow on the roads as you head farther north. Travel will improve in the late morning and early afternoon.

What’s Coming Up...

This system will continue shifting east through the morning. Precip will taper off around noon, with the possibility for a few lingering flurries or spots of drizzle in the early afternoon. Skies will remain overcast with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

Skies stay cloudy overnight with mild temps still around 30 degrees by Monday morning.

We may see a few peeks of sun tomorrow but it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain consistent in the mid and upper 30s. A weak disturbance will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could bring another light layer of snow to parts of the region.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll the sun starting to break through the clouds on Wednesday, with the most sunshine expected on Thursday. Thursday looks like the best of the week, with temperatures jumping back up to the mid-40s. Some locations could be near 50° later this week!

The next system to watch will be Friday night into next Saturday.

