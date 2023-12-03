Mineral Point ignites holiday spirit through annual Candlelight Shopping tradition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A holiday tradition is burning bright in mineral point. Nearly 300 flames were on display for the city’s annual Candlelight Shopping event Saturday.

The event has been going on in Mineral point for decades. Hundreds of people, even some from out of state, came to celebrate the holiday fun.

“We drive about an hour and a half to get here from Illinois,” Dale Proctor said. “It’s just that hometown feeling we just love.”

That hometown feeling is one Mineral Point prides itself on thanks events like Candlelight Shopping.

“It’s a small town, a small community,” Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce Board Member Chausti Weinbrenner said. “We’re all a big family and this is just one of those big nights that we can celebrate all of that.”

Hundreds of candles filled the streets of downtown, igniting the most wonderful time of the year.

But there was more than just candles.

People got to listen to carolers, hitch a horse ride and even enjoy chestnuts roasted by an open fire.

“We’re quite honestly 71 years old,” Dale said. “For the first time in 71 years, we had roasted chestnuts and they were awesome. The people here are cooking them on an open fire, just like the song says.”

Beyond the holiday fun, the event helps support local businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

“We are all about supporting our local businesses,” Weinbrenner said. “Our main streets packed with any businesses from great artists, boutique shops, cafes, so we really look forward to people coming in and visiting everything that Mineral Point has to offer.”

Weinbrenner credits the Candlelight Shopping event’s charming atmosphere for attracting people from outside the city.

