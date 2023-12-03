Nursing home steps up when assisted living facility floods

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Co. nursing home stepped up when a nearby assisted living facility flooded, leading to an evacuation of all their residents.

Twenty New Glarus seniors were taken via school bus to Pleasant View Nursing Home late Wednesday night, the nursing home said.

All of the residents of Glarner Lodge at New Glarus Home had to be evacuated after a fire prevention system malfunction flooded the facility.

Families were contacted and some were able to house their seniors until a more permanent solution is found, but 20 seniors were left to house.

Coordinators decided the best solution was to move those seniors to Monroe, where they could stay at Pleasant View. To do this, a school bus was brought in from New Glarus schools, and local firefighters were called to help many of the seniors onto the bus.

After a short ride, Pleasant View was ready for the seniors, and they were all housed successfully, nursing home officials say.

