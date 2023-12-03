Nursing home steps up when assisted living facility floods

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Co. nursing home stepped up when a nearby assisted living facility flooded, leading to an evacuation of all their residents.

Twenty New Glarus seniors were taken via school bus to Pleasant View Nursing Home late Wednesday night, the nursing home said.

All of the residents of Glarner Lodge at New Glarus Home had to be evacuated after a fire prevention system malfunction flooded the facility.

Families were contacted and some were able to house their seniors until a more permanent solution is found, but 20 seniors were left to house.

Coordinators decided the best solution was to move those seniors to Monroe, where they could stay at Pleasant View. To do this, a school bus was brought in from New Glarus schools, and local firefighters were called to help many of the seniors onto the bus.

After a short ride, Pleasant View was ready for the seniors, and they were all housed successfully, nursing home officials say.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

F-35 - File photo
Truax Field evening training flights to begin Monday
Geronimo Hospitality and Tito's Handmade Vodka combine on a holiday cocktail promotion to...
Drink for a cause in Beloit
In just five years, the Progress Center for Black Women has transformed its annual Photos with...
“Representation Matters:” photos with Black Santa event has record-breaking year
Instead of distributing cookies, the scouts spent Saturday learning about conservation, chosen...
Girl Scouts from across Wis. gather at conservation-themed expo