Suspect crashes into home running from police

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into a home on Madison’s southwest side after running from police, the Madison Police Department said.

Police say the suspect was pulled over near S Gammon Rd. and Watts Rd. around 9:47 Saturday night, but drove away. The officer did not follow the suspect.

Later, the car crashed into a home on the 6900 blk. of Park Ridge Dr. None of the residents were hurt, but the building was damaged, MPD said.

After crashing the car, all of the passengers and the driver ran. K9 units were brought in to follow them, police explained, but no one has been caught.

