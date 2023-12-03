Times for regional NCAA Volleyball Championship announced

Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a...
Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a sold-out crowd.(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Regional of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championship is coming up this week. Times have been announced for when to head to the UW Field House.

For the first leg of the semifinals, #3 Wisconsin takes on #14 Penn St. Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN2 for those who can’t make it.

For the second game, #6 Oregon plays #12 Purdue, which is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday Dec. 7, or 30 minutes after the Badger game. This game will be on ESPNU.

Tickets for the games go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. online. Prices for a ticket to all three games are $30 for general admission, $36 for reserved seats, and $8 for college students. Tickets for individual games go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

