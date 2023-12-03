Truax Field evening training flights to begin Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Noise levels around Truax Field may ramp up in the evenings soon. The Wisconsin Air National Guard is holding evening training flights.

Evening training flights are set to run Dec. 4-7 and 11-14. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says on these days, F-35s will be taking off or landing until 7 p.m.

While training flights usually happen during the day, the DMA says pilots and maintenance crews are required to train for nighttime as well.

Pilots will follow flight paths that make the least noise for nearby residents, the DMA said.

