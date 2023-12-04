18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.

MOUNT IDA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old from Fennimore died in a roll over crash near the Mount Ida Township late Friday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Walker was headed westbound on Green River Road when his truck began to swerve on a gravel road. He ultimately lost control and entered the shoulder, where the truck then struck a fence, traveled over a concrete culvert, and then rolled. The truck rolled an unknown number of times before hitting a tree rolling once again, and finally coming to a stop.

The Fennimore teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, and sustained serious injuries. He was then driven to the Boscobel Area Health Center by Fennimore EMS, where he was pronounced dead, it said in the report.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said this is the 5th fatal crash in the county in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

They were assisted at the scene by the Fennimore Fire Department, Fennimore EMS, and Collision Specialists SSE of Fennimore.

