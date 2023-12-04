18-year-old dies after truck rolls over in Grant Co.

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT IDA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old from Fennimore died in a roll over crash near the Mount Ida Township late Friday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Walker was headed westbound on Green River Road when his truck began to swerve on a gravel road. He ultimately lost control and entered the shoulder, where the truck then struck a fence, traveled over a concrete culvert, and then rolled. The truck rolled an unknown number of times before hitting a tree rolling once again, and finally coming to a stop.

The Fennimore teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, and sustained serious injuries. He was then driven to the Boscobel Area Health Center by Fennimore EMS, where he was pronounced dead, it said in the report.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said this is the 5th fatal crash in the county in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

They were assisted at the scene by the Fennimore Fire Department, Fennimore EMS, and Collision Specialists SSE of Fennimore.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Dane Co. Sheriff's Office likely stop posting on Elon Musk's X too
Noise levels around Truax Field may ramp up in the evenings soon. The Wisconsin Air National...
Truax Field evening training flights to begin Monday
Each gift was handmade from the comfort of a crafter’s home in support of sustainability.
Nature Holiday Market supports sustainable products, environmental education
When Shannahan first arrived in Madison, the classic card game was played at UW’s student...
Bridging the gap: Madison teacher brings classic card game to new generation at UW