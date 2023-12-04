Anoher round of snow tonight

Dusting of snow overnight

Back near 50° by Thursday

Watching Saturday weather-maker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll see quite a bit of cloudiness around here over the next couple of days. There is a little wave of low pressure that is going to be passing through the region over the next 24 hours. That low will keep clouds around but also the possibility of some snow overnight tonight.

What’s Coming Up...

Models are indicating that snow totals will be fairly low. Under half an inch of snow is expected. Once the low clears us off to the east, we’ll get back into at least some sunshine through the middle part of the week.

A warming trend is expected through the end of the week and high temperatures are going to be way above average by Thursday and Friday. highs on Thursday are expected in the upper 40s but by Friday highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Very little precipitation is on the way through this week though. It does look dry through Friday barring the snow showers we have in the forecast overnight tonight. By the weekend, chances of rain increase heading into Saturday. Temperatures will cool down for the weekend as well with highs back in the 30s to near 40°.

