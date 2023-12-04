Brewers re-sign LHP Wade Miley

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers re-signed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

Miley was a free agent and can make up to $11 million with incentives. His 2024 base salary is $7 million with a $1.5 million buyout and a limited no-trade clause, with additional incentives.

He’s so back.



We have re-signed Wade Miley to a one-year contract with mutual option for 2025 pic.twitter.com/TYkW6vOLp9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 4, 2023

Last month, he declined a $10 million mutual option and a million dollar buyout.

Last year, the 37 year-old was 9-4 with at 3.14 ERA in 120 1/3 innings. He only allowed 99 hits and had a career-low WHIP at 1.139.

