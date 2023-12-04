Bridging the gap: Madison teacher brings classic card game to new generation at UW

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teacher has been working for decades to bring her favorite card game to the UW-Madison campus, her dream finally coming true this fall.

Glenna Shannahan has been playing Bridge for over 30 years, establishing the Bridge Club of Madison when arriving in Madison decades ago.

“It’s an international language. I don’t care who I meet from what country, we always have nice conversations at the table,” she said.

When Shannahan first arrived in Madison, the classic card game was played at UW’s student union, before the chancellor deemed the game a form of gambling.

“So he got rid of the bridge games and he didn’t even want kids to play in the union. So, bridge sort of fell apart.”

PhD student and president of UW Madison’s Bridge Club Austen Fen says he and his friends first started discussing the idea of bridge club this year.

“It was the spring semester in 2023 and then it got exciting only after Glenna agreed to be our coach.”

With Shannahan following suit, the UW campus is bridging the gap between the classic card game and the next generation.

“Austen found me a year ago and came to the club a few times and I enjoyed him very much and he enjoyed our club,” Shannahan said. “And then this year when he came back, he asked me if I’d be interested in getting something going with the university. So, I was thrilled. This is just a dream come true.”

More information on UW-Madison’s Bridge Club can be found here.

