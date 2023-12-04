Dane Co. Sheriff's Office likely stop posting on Elon Musk's X too

Both the Dane Co. Regional Airport and Public Health Madison & Dane Co. posted Friday that they would stop posting on X.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office will likely join other county agencies that will stop posting to X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said the Sheriff’s Office expects to follow Co. Executive Joe Parisi’s guidance to Dane Co. departments that directed them to stop posting to X before New Year’s Day. She added the Sheriff’s Office has not established its alternatives at this time and will likely wait until it does to release more information about the move.

Last week, Parisi sent an email to the agencies under the County Executive’s purview Tuesday giving them a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline to stop posting onto X and instructing them to find other channels to distribute information. Public Health Madison & Dane Co. and Dane Co. Regional Airport have already moved on the order, with both agencies posting Friday that they would no longer use the platform and directing people to find them elsewhere.

The county-wide move comes in response to recent reports about the prevalence of hate speech on X, which was purchased last year by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In the email, Parisi argued, “it’s important (a county government) lead by example and ensure the way we deliver services doesn’t inadvertently or unintentionally condone such behavior.”

Parisi’s instructions also came with guidance for the agencies to review their social media practices with an eye toward “minimiz(ing) interruption” and only posting when doing so is the most effective way to reach people.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

