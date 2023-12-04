Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Jeff Kahlow presented gymnast Simone Biles with a custom Greatest Of All Time GOAT hat at the Packers-Chiefs game. Video provided by Jeff Kahlow.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Packers royalty received a surprise at Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Olympic superstar Simone Biles, who’s married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens, was gifted a specially made hat that declares her the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT.

The jointed GOAT hat came from die-hard Packers fan Jeff Kahlow, who’s often seen at games in his signature Frozen Tundra attire.

He also made a special Packers hat for Owens, presenting Biles with both during an exchange at the sideline wall.

Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone...
Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone Biles and Packers safety Jonathan Owens(Jeff Kahlow)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Ivan Smart
State St. sexual assault suspect arrested days after mistrial declared
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio responds to questions following a news conference...
Chourio gets $82 million, 8-year deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Two more UW wide receivers enter transfer portal
LOVB Madison to open first pro facility; annouce first pro player