Iowa-Grant PE teacher accused of child abuse after school incident

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A PE teacher at Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School faces a potential child abuse charge in connection with an incident that happened late last month, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday.

In a statement issued in conjunction with the Iowa-Grant School District, the Sheriff’s Office explained Kirby Gutz had a charge of physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm.

The Sheriff’s Office and school district have offered few details about the incident that led to the allegation. Sheriff Michael Peterson only noted the investigation stemmed from a November 21 incident between a staff member and students.

Iowa-Grant Superintendent Michael Shimshak indicated the district is still conducting its own investigation. Shimshak confirmed Grutz, 30, is still employed by the district as an elementary school physical education teacher but did not provide any more information on the Mineral Point man’s status.

