Kohl Center sold out for women's basketball vs. Iowa

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams (25) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Manhattan, Kan.
Wisconsin forward Serah Williams (25) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)(Colin Braley | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball sold out the Kohl Center for Saturday’s game against no. 4 Iowa.

Iowa is 8-1 this season behind star senior guard Caitlin Clark.

Historically, the Badgers have not fared well against the Hawkeyes. All-time, Wisconsin is 1-25 against Iowa.

Clark has played well against the Badgers. She averages 22.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists against the Badgers. She scored move than 20 points in four of her five games against Wisconsin, and put up a pair of triple doubles against the Badgers.

The Badgers and the no. 4 Hawkeyes will tipoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

