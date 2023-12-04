Kohl Center sold out for women's basketball vs. Iowa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball sold out the Kohl Center for Saturday’s game against no. 4 Iowa.
Iowa is 8-1 this season behind star senior guard Caitlin Clark.
Historically, the Badgers have not fared well against the Hawkeyes. All-time, Wisconsin is 1-25 against Iowa.
Clark has played well against the Badgers. She averages 22.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists against the Badgers. She scored move than 20 points in four of her five games against Wisconsin, and put up a pair of triple doubles against the Badgers.
The Badgers and the no. 4 Hawkeyes will tipoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
