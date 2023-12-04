Kohl Center sold out for women's basketball vs. Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball sold out the Kohl Center for Saturday’s game against no. 4 Iowa.

Iowa is 8-1 this season behind star senior guard Caitlin Clark.

It’s about to be ELECTRIC in the Kohl Center!!



We’re sold out for Sunday’s game against Iowa.



See you there Badger fans! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8M75WXD8pT — Wisconsin Women’s Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 4, 2023

Historically, the Badgers have not fared well against the Hawkeyes. All-time, Wisconsin is 1-25 against Iowa.

Clark has played well against the Badgers. She averages 22.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.6 assists against the Badgers. She scored move than 20 points in four of her five games against Wisconsin, and put up a pair of triple doubles against the Badgers.

The Badgers and the no. 4 Hawkeyes will tipoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

