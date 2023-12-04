Letters to Santa mailboxes open in Beloit

(wmtv)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With thousands of letters sent to Santa each year, Beloit is inviting their community to do the same.

Write a letter to Santa and with the help of his elves and the postal service, you’ll receive a response back from the North Pole. All letters must include a self-addressed envelope for Santa to write back.  

Beloit has three Santa’s mailbox locations:

•          Downtown Beloit, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue

•          Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

•          Edwards Ice Arena, 2101 Cranston Road

Letters to Santa mailboxes will be open until Thursday, Dec. 8.

