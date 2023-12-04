Letters to Santa mailboxes open in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With thousands of letters sent to Santa each year, Beloit is inviting their community to do the same.

Write a letter to Santa and with the help of his elves and the postal service, you’ll receive a response back from the North Pole. All letters must include a self-addressed envelope for Santa to write back.

Beloit has three Santa’s mailbox locations:

• Downtown Beloit, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue

• Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

• Edwards Ice Arena, 2101 Cranston Road

Letters to Santa mailboxes will be open until Thursday, Dec. 8.

