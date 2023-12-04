LOVB Madison to open first pro facility; annouce first pro player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As if there isn’t enough to LOVB about Madison, adding a pro volleyball team training facility to its sport circuit might just help.

Back in April, League One Volleyball announced Madison as home to one of its professional teams. On Monday, the league revealed their first pro player, University of Wisconsin alumni Lauren Carlini. Carlini, who has also played in the national level for the US and abroad is expected to join Madison’s professional volleyball league following the Summer Olympics in 2024.

“Being able to be back home not only on home soil but home in a state that has brought me so much joy and happiness over the years and great memories and relationships - it’s incredible to be back in the same space but now on a professional level and building something from the ground up,” Carlini said.

Carlini will be joining LOVB as the official ribbon cutting of their first ever pro-training facility here in Madison. This training facility will allow club volleyball players to practice in the same facility as the pro players side-by-side.

The ribbon cutting will kick off at 7 p.m. at the new facility in Sun Prairie with many area officials, LOVB officials, and Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, who will offer a first look at the facility, which includes 10 courts, a café, pro shop, meeting spaces, office spaces, and the Madison pro team’s locker room.

“This country loves volleyball, Madison loves volleyball, and I’m really excited to to really start it off strong, and there’s no limit to what it can become,” Carlini said.

The launch of Madison first pro volleyball facility will be at 2950 Innovation way in Sun Prairie. The league plans to begin play in the summer of 2024.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.