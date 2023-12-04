Madison police searching for person in connection to animal cruelty case
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is searching for a person linked to an animal cruelty investigation.
The department released screenshots from a video of the person, who was seen near an SUV around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, near the 700 block of Rethke Avenue.
MPD did not provide any other details about the investigation.
Anyone who sees the person was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online.
