Madison police searching for person in connection to animal cruelty case

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is searching for a person linked to an animal cruelty investigation.

The department released screenshots from a video of the person, who was seen near an SUV around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, near the 700 block of Rethke Avenue.

Madison Police Department is searching for a person who it says is connected to an animal cruelty investigation.(Madison Police Department)

MPD did not provide any other details about the investigation.

Anyone who sees the person was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online.

Madison Police Department is searching for a person who it says is connected to an animal cruelty investigation.(Madison Police Department)

