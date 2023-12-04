Madison Streets Division prepares for overnight snow

Then much warmer later in the week
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are prepared to hit the pavement overnight going into the next snow event, noting people may feel a bit of déjà vu about this storm.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said the storm is expected to begin close to midnight Tuesday. He explained it will seem like a “near replay” of the past two storms- a small amount of snow, with slightly above freezing temperatures for the air and roads.

NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino predicts snow totals will be fairly low, with under a half an inch of snow expected.

The system could stick around into the early hours of the Tuesday morning commute, so Romines urged drivers to give themselves extra travel time to get to their destination.

Crews will hit the salt routes, if necessary, and stick around until the end of the storm. Romines added that not every snow storm requires maximum salting.

