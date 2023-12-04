Nature Holiday Market supports sustainable products, environmental education

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsinites were on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center on Sunday afternoon. Each gift was handmade from the comfort of a crafter’s home in support of sustainability.

“People of all ages came through today from teeny babies to older people,” Carrie Govek from Dame Good Crafts said.

Friends, educators and crafters of Dame Goods were vendors at the event supporting children environmental education.

“Children need to be outside getting fresh air,” Govek said. “It’s a great cause to support.”

If people wanted a break from the shopping--the event held programs for all ages to learn the importance of sustainability.

“The younger the better and giving kids lots of different experiences outside the home in nature so important,” she said.

The center’s Community Program Manager Sarah Voss says the market has an environmental focus for new and returning vendors.

“We started trying to lean more into the sustainable aspects to try to really encourage our crafters and vendors that we have here to be locally hand-made, sustainably made to really lift up our community,” Voss said. “Not only our community of people that live around here but also our community out in nature.”

The Aldo Leopold Nature Center is set to host a candlelit snowshoe hike with the City of Monona and Madison. The event will be on January 13th.

