Packers beat Chiefs in Green Bay 27-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The defending Super Bowl champs had a rough night in the frozen tundra taking on the Green Bay Packers.

The Kansas City Chiefs came to town sitting high with a decent record on the season, looking to knock the Packers out of a run for the playoffs.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the green and gold didn’t make it so easy for the Chiefs. The Packers beat Kansas City 27 to 19 Sunday night.,

With far fewer mishaps from offense and defense than previous games this season, the Pack held a dominant position over their opponents. Jordan Love giving lots of love to his young offense, targeting a wide variety of receivers including a breathtaking touchdown from Christian Watson who later left the game with a suspected hamstring injury.

Aside from an outstanding performance from the Packers, someone else made a much anticipated appearance, singer Taylor Swift. Swift could be seen cheering on the Chiefs, likely with a special player in mind, tight end Travis Kelce.

Up next, the Green Bay Packers will head over to New York to face the Giants for Monday night football on December 6th.

The Pack now sit with a 6-6 record on the season with their odds of making the playoffs looking much more impressive for a wildcard spot thanks to this win.

