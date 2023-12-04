Packers lead Chiefs after first half

Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during the...
Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay (5-6) lead Kansas City (8-3) 14-6 at half time at Lambeau Field.

The Packers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, while Kansas City scored a pair of field goals.

Rookie tight end Ben Sims caught his first NFL touchdown on the Packers’ first possession and wide receiver Christian Watson caught a nine yard pass from Jordan Love on the next possession.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker hit two 34 yard field goals.

Love was 13/16 for 121 yards, two touchdown passes, and no interceptions. Mahomes was 9/11 for 83 yards.

The Packers had 193 total yards of offense in the first half, passing for 121 yards.

Green Bay sacked Mahomes three times, all in the redzone, costing KC 21 yards.

