State St. sexual assault suspect arrested days after mistrial declared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man whose sexual assault trial ended last week when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict was arrested again over the weekend after a disturbance at a woman’s home.

Witnesses told police that Ivan Smart, 23, was yelling at a woman around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department report. Smart allegedly backed the woman into a bedroom and broke things inside the home, on the 3800 block of E. Washington Avenue.

By the time police arrived at the home, other people who were in the home had already gotten him outside.

He is accused of domestic disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, domestic criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Ivan Smart (Dane County Jail)

Smart faced a single count of 2nd degree sexual assault – use of force in connection with the July 24, 2022, sexual assault. Prosecutors originally charged him with 1st degree sexual assault – aided by others and false imprisonment, but both allegations were later abandoned.

Jurors in the sexual assault case told Judge David Conway last week that they hit an impasse. At that point, the judge declared a mistrial and set a January 30 court date for a hearing for what happens next.

Court records indicate Smart previously posted a $1,500 bond and was released. He does not currently appear in Dane Co. jail records.

As of Monday, court records indicate a bench warrant has been issued for Smart and a bail/bond hearing has been set for Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.