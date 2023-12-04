Two more UW wide receivers enter transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell and team captain Chimere Dike announced Monday they will both be entering the transfer portal.

This marks the second and third wide receiver from the team to enter the portal, with Markus Allen announcing back in June his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Dike will be entering the portal with on year of eligibility left, while Bell stands with two years left of his eligibility.

Dike thanked the University of Wisconsin for allowing him to attend and earn a degree from the university, as well as all the support he received from his coaches, teammates, and staff in a tweet.

Thank You, Wisconsin❤️ I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Y4NnjJG6Jh — Chimere Dike (@chimdk11) December 4, 2023

Dike, a Waukesha native, caught 97 passes for 1,478 years and 9 TDs in four seasons during his time as a Badger. Dike was also named as one of the football captains in the 2023 season by Coach Luke Fickell. He shared the title with quarterback Tanner Mordecai, linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and linebacker Marty Strey captains.

Bell also took the opportunity in his tweet to thank Badger Nation for an unforgettable three years, expressing gratitude to his coaches and teammates, as well as the fans for all the love along the way.

Thank you Badger Nation, for an unforgettable 3 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B7IMFO0RZY — Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) December 4, 2023

Monday was the first day the portal was open for all players.

