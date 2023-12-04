UWPD Mounted Patrol back in Badger territory

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -You’ll see them, before you hear them.

“We’re a pretty good giant indicator of where the police are,” said UW Madison Police Department officer, Ryan Conybear.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the university is reinstating the Mounted Unit with two new recruits: Vetter and Rettke.

Vetter, is a a 12-year-old mare, Clydesdale Percheron Cross standing 17 hands (using proper equine measurements) or 5′8″. She is ridden and cared for by officer Ryan Conybear.

Rettke, measuring in slightly taller at 5′11″. She is a 6-year-old Percheron; ridden by officer Jolene Eck.

“People get excited, and they want to learn more about them,” exclaimed Eck, in describing a Badger game day environment.

The patrol team is trained to perform all standard duties from the saddle; whether that is traffic control, writing a ticket, or making an arrest.

“I look at her as just another police officer. She fits all the same job descriptions that I do,” started Conybear, adding with a laugh, “she’s a little bit bigger and faster and stronger than I am.”

The two mares are used for high visibility patrol, search and rescue, community engagement and crowd management. Well-trained horses are incredibly useful in crowd situations such as a badger gameday due to the height advantage of a mounted officer being able to see, and be seen.

“When you’re looking for somebody or trying to get somewhere pretty quick for a certain type of call, the horses are great for that, just maneuvering around getting somewhere quick,” Eck explained. “Getting to where squad cars don’t go.”

The teamwork, doesn’t happen overnight. Sensory training is a big part of the rider-partner relationship.

“In training for sensory there are so many things we want to bring to the attention of the horses to get them to adapt a little bit better to campus life when they’re here,” said Eck. “Horses could be comfortable with traffic, loud noises, the band [UW Madison Marching Band].”

Officer Eck said they try to think out-of-the-box of anything the horses could possibly see on any given shift, to get them a little bit more comfortable navigating campus.

The horses are also a great community relations tool –helping to build connections between the department and the community they serve.

“We’re always as a department looking for ways we can benefit our students on campus, to help them feel safe and to get the resources that they need,” she started. “For us to get out and work with the community both on campus and around the Madison-area to work on that rapport that may have gotten lost through events with police.”

“Our entire goal is to be approachable,” said Conybear. “I started in 2020 and the difference between then and now...I’ve never once had this much community engagement.”

The Mounted Patrol, leaving their mark on the Badger community.

“Being able to see the smiles that light up on kids faces when they see the horses, and also the smiles that light up on adult faces as well, it really brings joy to us,” gleamed Eck.

The horses are named after two female UW athletes, Jessie Vetter and Dana Rettke. UWPD said both former Badger legends were honored when the department reached out for permission to use their names.

Watch Phoebe Murray’s special report, “Horse Patrol” Only On NBC15 News at 10 Monday, Dec. 4.

Sample HTML block

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.