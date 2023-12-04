VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s no family to take it over:’ Dane Co. brothers retiring decades-old farm
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Reed Ryan
Former Waunakee football star Reed Ryan dies at 22
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports that both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
Two killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT,...
Take a look: Police chase mobile home after driver towing it flees traffic stop
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says
A Los Angeles man has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men....
Expert looks at suspected serial killer's unusual pattern after 4 shootings in 4 days
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state