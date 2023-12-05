Allegedly intoxicated driver faces homicide charge after Iowa Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man is dead and another driver faces charges after a crash in Iowa County, the Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday.

As a Blanchardville man was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound down State Highway 78, near Blanchardville, a Ford F-150 going the opposite direction crossed into his lane and struck the minivan head-on.

Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the minivan, identified as Gary Gruenenfelder, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The pickup truck driver, Thomas Naughtin, was also taken to a hospital and is listed as being in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The 54-year-old Blanchardville man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating left of center causing death and inattentive driving.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated the suspect has five prior OWI convictions.

Alerts from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed the roadway was closed for almost four hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

