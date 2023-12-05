Almost 1K car wholesalers operating out of one Arlington building prompt potential law change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you buy a used car, you need to know its current condition including any issue it might have plus the amount of miles put on it. But what if you couldn’t trust what that odometer reads? According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, you can’t always do that because some car wholesalers are cheating the system. Wholesalers can’t legally sell to consumers, they can sell to other dealers and dealerships.

NBC15 Investigates has been looking into car wholesaler dealer licenses being revoked for more than a year. In the past four years, the DOT investigated more than 100 million rolled back odometer miles resulting in millions of dollars in consumer fraud, all linked to wholesaler dealers. But now there’s a possible solution to protect your pocketbook.

The concern comes mainly from buildings that house multiple, sometimes hundreds of wholesalers licensed in Wisconsin that mainly do business out of state. One of these buildings exists at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington, Wisconsin where a company called US Dealer Licensing operates out of. Records show almost 1,000 wholesalers have offices inside a portion of the building with more than 450 getting their state licenses revoked for things like unlicensed retail sales and odometer fraud.

Arlington Wholesale Dealer (WMTV)

By law each wholesaler needs an office, a physical address, and photos we uncovered showing these offices inside 101 Skyline Drive raise questions. They show hundreds of cubicles with chairs and a filing cabinet. The ceiling is covered with insulation that is falling on top of some of the desks with no one in sight.

Arlington Wholesale Dealer (WisDOT)

Arlington Wholesale Dealer (WisDOT)

NBC15 Investigates put the pieces together and learned a company called US Dealer Licensing runs out of the building too. It sells licenses to wholesalers and provides them the so called office space. No one’s accusing the licensing company of fraud, but lawmakers like Wisconsin State Representative Sue Conley of Janesville say its business model of licensing hundreds of wholesalers out of one location opens the door to shady business practices.

“It’s an address they can use on an application, but it’s not actually a place of business. They aren’t actually staffing these offices with folks on the wholesale side,” explained Conley.

Arlington Wholesale Dealer (WisDOT)

Right now as the law stands in the state, facilities like this are legal. And Conley wants to change that.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Conley.

The Wisconsin DOT investigates all complaints against wholesalers including odometer fraud. Because so many licenses have been revoked out of Skyline Drive, investigators now do weekly in person checks costing taxpayers $64,260 last year alone in time and resources.

“The DOT has found a lot of increases in fraud in that they roll back the odometers and then sell those vehicles to retailers who then sell them to consumers,” said Conley.

Arlington Wholesale Dealer (WisDOT)

Since 2019, the DOT has found wholesalers have rolled back 155,332,135 miles on odometers in Wisconsin alone. That’s enough fraudulent miles to drive around the world 6,238 times resulting in an estimated $9.3 million in consumer damages.

The problem isn’t unique to Wisconsin. The DOT says illegal wholesale dealer activity has affected businesses and customers in 15 different states. Indiana cut wholesaler licenses out completely and stopped issuing them back in 2015. The state of Washington eliminated theirs in 2017. Data shows it’s only been a problem in Wisconsin for about five years now. According to the DOT, 21 wholesale licenses were issued statewide in 2018. In 2022, 1,153 wholesale licenses were issued.

NBC15 Investigates wanted to find out from US Dealer Licensing if wholesalers they help license ever step foot in the building and why there are so many license revocations from the address. We were told the owner was out of state and would call us with comment. We are still waiting on comment from the owner of the company.

Conley says more regulations are needed to stop companies from coming to the Badger State to set up shops like this one.

“These companies are perpetrating fraud against consumers. And any time we find that in our state, we have to do everything we can to prevent it from continuing,” said Conley.

That’s why she is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill in the state Assembly and Senate to redefine what counts as a wholesaler office.

“And it really is to try to tamp down wholesalers who are not being above board,” explained Conley.

If the new bill becomes law only one licensed wholesaler could be under one roof, offices could not be rented by the hour or day and cubicles would not be allowed either. The bill will be discussed in committee on Tuesday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.